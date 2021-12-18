Baghel govt transforming lives of people through various schemes

New Delhi: Winning the trust of the people of Chhattisgarh through various welfare schemes, the Congress government in the state on Friday completed its three years. Like the slogan given by the government "Bhupesh Hai to Bharosa Hai," people's trust in the government has increased in these three years. The government since the time of its formation gave priority to tribals, farmers, women, laborers and focused on schemes benefitting them.

The state government has taken a number of measures and welfare steps to ensure the well-being of the tribal population, which is more than 30 per cent of the state's population. Other revolutionary decisions taken by the government are: loan waiver of Rs 9,000 crore of 11 lakh farmers, buying paddy from farmers at Rs 2500 per quintal and the decision to reduce electricity bill.

The state government has set new paradigms of development and justice, and has given the state its real 'Chhattisgarhiya' identity. In these three years, the government led by Bhupesh Baghel took various steps to bring back Chhattisgarhi pride and self-respect. He took initiative to connect every section with the spirit of his state and with the mainstream of development. At the same time, the government strengthened the rural economy through schemes like Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana.

The state government has scripted the story of economic development through people empowerment by establishing the 'Chhattisgarh model', which focuses on creating economic strength in rural areas. The government focused on self-employment and livelihood related activities that helped the state's economy to survive during economic slowdown. Cash transfer in the account of the beneficiaries under schemes like Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana gave a boost to the economy.

Changes in the lives of villagers are visible with farmers returning to organic farming, reduction in the cost of organic farming, increase in production by two-three times. In the year 2020-21, Chhattisgarh set a record of purchasing paddy of more than 92 lakh metric tonnes, which is the highest since the formation of the state. Chhattisgarh has also received 'Krishi Karman Award' for producing maximum food grains.

The decision to increase support price of forest produce has also been beneficial for the tribals. Chhattisgarh has consistently topped in the entire country in the last three years in collection of forest produce. Economic empowerment has got a boost from forest produce.

The state was also awarded with 11 National Awards in Forest Produce Collection and Processing. The new industrial policy created a new industrial and economic environment in Chhattisgarh. In three years, 1564 new industrial units have been established in the state and investment of Rs 18,882 crore has been made in the industrial sector.

The state government has implemented a scheme to provide relief to the common people through cheap medicines in the era of ever-increasing inflation. The Chhattisgarh government has launched 'Shree Dhanwantri Generic Medical Store' scheme to replace expensive branded medicines with cheap generic medicines. Generic medicines are available at 50 to 70 per cent cheaper rates in these medical stores.