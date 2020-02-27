Azam Khan, wife, son shifted to UP's Sitapur jail
Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, who surrendered in Rampur on Wednesday and was sent to jail in a case of forgery, was shifted to the Sitapur jail on Thursday morning.
His wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were also shifted to Sitapur jail.
The Khan family was taken out of Rampur jail at 4.30 a.m. on Thursday amidst tight security and brought by road to Sitapur.
According to official sources, the decision to shift had been taken in view of the reported protests being planned by the politician's supporters in Rampur.
"SP president Akhilesh Yadav was expected to visit Rampur on Thursday and this would have led to a law and order problem," said an official.
Earlier, it had been decided to shift the Khan family to Bareilly, but the decision was changed, and they were brought to Sitapur.
Azam Khan, his wife and son had surrendered in court following a non-bailable warrant that had been issued against them in a case of forgery related to dual birth certificates of Abdullah Azam.
