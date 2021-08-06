Ayurveda remarks: IMA Prez says suit against him 'designed to harass allopathic doctors'

New Delhi: Indian Medical Association (IMA) president J A Jayalal has called the civil suit filed against him for alleged derogatory remarks against Ayurveda an elaborate design to harass the allopathic doctors .

He said the plea, which sought a public apology for hurting the sentiments of Ayurvedic believers, prevents him from exercising the fundamental right to freedom of speech

and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

The plaint is part of an elaborate design on the part of the certain section of people to seek to harass allopathic doctors and restrain them from exercising their fundamental rights, Jayalal, along with IMA and its general secretary JayeshLele, stated in a 212-page reply to the suit.

The medical association in its July 30 reply has also called the allegations bald, unsubstantiated, and not maintainable in law, adding that the application deserves to be rejected by the court with a cost.

Jayalal, IMA, Lele, the National Medical Association, and the Bureau of Indian Standards are the defendants in the case.

Civil Judge Deeksha Rao of Tis Hazari court has directed the rest of the defendants to submit their reply to the suit by September 29.

The suit, filed by one Rajender Singh Rajput, has sought a public apology and a direction from the court to desist Jayalal and others from making derogatory statements against Ayurveda treatment and hurting the sentiments of its believers.

The plea cited Jayalal saying in an interview that the Indian government is trying to replace modern medicine with Ayurveda because of their cultural value and traditional belief in Hindutva.