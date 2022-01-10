Authorities remove hoardings and posters

Lucknow: Authorities have begun removing hoardings and posters put up by political parties across Uttar Pradesh as the model code of conduct has come into effect with the Election Commission announcing polls dates for the state.



"The model code of conduct has been implemented in the state, and it will be followed. All district magistrates (district election officers) have been given the responsibility to implement the model code of conduct. They will be sending their reports on a regular basis," Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said on Sunday.

District Magistrate of Lucknow Abhishek Prakash said as per the directives of the Election Commission of India, the model code of conduct has been implemented, and it will be strictly adhered to. Instructions of the model code of conduct have been sent to the municipal commissioner of Lucknow, he said. Following this, teams of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation were seen pulling down banners and posters from Saturday itself.

Reports coming from Basti said the administration has started removing banners, posters and hoardings from various places in the district. District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal said banners and posters of political parties put up on public properties are being removed.

Similar reports were received from Etawah and

Farrukhabad.