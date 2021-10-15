'Attention diverted' from Lakhimpur Kheri incident through Aryan Khan case: Sibal

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday alleged that attention was diverted from the Lakhimpur Kheri incident through the Aryan Khan drug case.

He also alleged that a "guilty till proven innocent" template was being applied in the case of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan (23), arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, will have to remain in jail for some more days as a court on Thursday, after hearing arguments, posted the matter for orders on October 20.

"Aryan Khan –Narcotics Control Bureau investigation –New Jurisprudence: No evidence of: consumption, possession. Guilty till proven innocent. Attention successfully diverted from Ashish Mishra (Lakhimpur Kheri)," Sibal tweeted.

Stepping up pressure over the Lakhimpur incident, a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi had met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and urged him to ensure the immediate sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and an impartial judicial probe by two sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

Minister of State for Home Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who has been named in an FIR, was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the mowing down of four farmers on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

In another tweet, Sibal also took a dig at the government over India slipping to 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of 116 countries, from its 2020 position of 94th.

"Congratulations Modi ji for eradicating: 1) poverty 2) hunger 3) making India a global power 4) for our digital economy 5) so much more. Global Hunger Index: 2020 : India ranked 94. 2021: India ranks 101," the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.