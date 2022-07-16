'Attention be paid to ensure quality & price of products by RIPs'

Raipur : In a meeting organized today at his residence office, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that there is a need to pay special attention towards providing quality, reasonable price and marketing of the products to create a good and stable market for the products being prepared by the rural industrial parks in the Gauthan of Chhattisgarh, so that sales of these products can be increased and self-help groups can avail maximum benefit from it. In the meeting, he reviewed the work being done in Godhan Nyay Yojana, C-Mart and Chief Minister Silk Mission and the development works of converting Gauthans in Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Park.



Chief Minister Shri Baghel said in the meeting that, it has been directed to prepare the products which can be consumed locally according to the need of the village residents. The Chief Minister also instructed to use social media platforms like Amazon, Flipkart for branding and sale of finished products in Gauthans. He said that arrangements should also be made to provide training to the people involved in various income-oriented activities in Gauthans.