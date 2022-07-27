Attempt to hide truth: BJP chief on Cong protests against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi
New Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday hit out at the Congress for its protests against the summoning of its party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, saying the opposition party thinks that one family is above the law.
Gandhi on Wednesday appeared before the ED for the third round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.
Describing Congress protests as an attempt to hide the truth, Nadda said the Congress thinks that one family (Gandhis) is above the law. But this wouldn't work in this country as laws and rules are equal for all.
He further said everybody is answerable in front of law, and the Gandhis should answer the investigation agencies, but they think they are above the law.
Underlining that the Supreme Court has upheld the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and jurisdiction of the ED, Nadda told reporters outside Parliament that, The law is taking its own course and we all must respect the law of the land.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on the one hand it (Congress) allegedly indulged in corruption and on the other hand it is creating ruckus in Parliament.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Rajendra Prasad Singh new chairman of IIT Kharagpur Board of27 July 2022 12:23 PM GMT
On questions on resignation, arrested ??Bengal minister Partha...27 July 2022 12:23 PM GMT
RJD cries foul over arrest of Lalu's key aide27 July 2022 12:15 PM GMT
Cong leader Partap Bajwa seeks special Punjab Assembly session to...27 July 2022 12:13 PM GMT
Suicide bombing in Somalia kills 11 including local official27 July 2022 11:50 AM GMT