Assam reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, highest in last 3 months
Guwahati: Assam has reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the last three months, taking the total cases to 7,24,926, according to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.
The positivity rate has increased to 7.84 per cent on Friday as against the previous day's 7.54 per cent, it said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 468 as against the previous day's 425, the bulletin said on Friday.
Kamrup (Metro) district reported the highest of 64 cases followed by 12 in Kamrup (Rural) district and one each in Biswanath and Goalpara.
After a lull of more than three months, there has been a surge in the number COVID cases with 587 new cases reported since June 19.
Kamrup Metro, comprising primarily of Guwahati city, reported 444 cases alone.
A total of 7,16,470 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while the recovery rate is 98.83 per cent.
In Assam, 6,639 COVID deaths have been reported while 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other reasons since 2020
A total of 2,83,92,854 samples have so far been tested in the state, according to the bulletin.
Altogether 4,66,43 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,45,67,497 first doses, 2,13,83,967 second doses and 6,92,197 precaution doses have been administered so far, according to the bulletin.
