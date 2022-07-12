Assam: NFR restores rail connectivity in hills section in record time
maligaon: The overall situation in the Dima Hasao district of Assam has become normal to some extent after the heavy damage caused due to landslide. Despite rainfall acting as barrier in the work process, N.F. Railway completed restoration of the hill
section within the targeted time frame.
Full fledged rail connectivity will soon resume to and from the southern part of the Northeast starting with freight services. Railway has put all its efforts in restoring the damaged line and re-starting the train services.
The Railway Ministry had sanctioned Rs 180 crore for the restoration of snapped railway lines to flood-ravaged
Dima Hasao district in Assam. The amount was sanctioned following a discussion between the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw, and
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The Union Railway Minister assured the people of Northeast that the train services will resume in the hill section by 10th July, 2022. The team of N.F. Railway worked relentlessly to ensure connectivity to South Assam Tripura, Manipur & Mizoram.
Trial light engine runs were conducted successfully at all the affected locations by July 8.
N.F. Railway has completed the restoration work in war footing, with the co-ordination and co-operation of different organisations, by mobilising men, material and machinery led by railway's skilled team of engineers, officers and staff. Technical team, which had been deployed for restoration, was well versed with the terrain and worked 24x7.
It may be mentioned that in the beginning of 2nd week of May, due to heavy torrential rains and massive landslides, around 85 Kms of railway track in the Lumding – Badarpur hill section of Lumding division were badly affected.
