Assam CM asks Agri dept to fill up vacancies, create new posts expeditiously

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday directed the Agriculture department to create a special cell to fill up vacancies and also create new posts for augmenting the functioning of the department, an official statement said here.



He also asked for creating a 'permanent asset portal' of the department within 15 days to maintain a record of assets in its various field offices, it added.

Reviewing various schemes implemented by Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing departments, Sarma said agriculture has to be the primary driver of the economy as the state is an agrarian one.

The chief minister directed the Agriculture department to fill up vacant posts in the department at an early date along with taking steps for initiating the due promotions of officials.

For recruitment purpose, a special cell was directed to be constituted, the statement said.

Sarma also asked to create required posts of executive engineers for augmenting the functioning of the department.

He also directed to maintain an asset register for the department to keep track of assets in various field offices of the department while creating a 'permanent asset portal' within 15 days which will be updated every year.

He further said the department must be proactive in getting closer to the farmers and facilitating use of latest farming technology while providing better market linkage to the farmers.

Moreover, he also directed to set up a seed portal for proper seed procurement and distribution, the statement said.

He also directed to activate seed farms under Agriculture department and Assam Seed Corporation for producing quality seeds.

Implementation of national schemes like PM-KISHAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojna, Krishi Sinchai Yojna, etc, was also reviewed in the meeting while discussing about ways to start an integrated fertiliser distribution system within three months to provide fertilisers at right price to the farmers.

The CM also directed to prepare a plan for optimum utilisation of funds under various Central government schemes and one Programme Officer, Accounts Officer and Media Expert to be recruited in every District Agriculture Office for the purpose.

The Agriculture University was asked by the chief minister to conduct a study on rampant usage of fertiliser, pesticides, etc, by farmers in various parts of the state through sample testing.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha and senior officers of Agriculture Department were present in the meeting, the statement added.