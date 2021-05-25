Arunachal reports record 480 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh registered its highest single-day spike of 480 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 24,573, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.



The death toll rose to 102 after four more persons from Capital Complex Region, Lohit, Tirap and Papumpare districts succumbed to the infection since Sunday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The four coronavirus-positive patients died while undergoing treatment in medical facilities, he said.

Changlang district recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 93, followed by Tawang (68), Capital Complex Region (67), Namsai (55), Lower Subansiri (31), Lower Dibang Valley (28), Lohit and East Siang (27 each).

Of the new cases, 454 were detected through rapid antigen test, seven through RT-PCR and 19 through TrueNat method, the official said adding that 231 fresh patients have developed symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

At least 249 people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 21,344.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 86.86 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,127 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 605, followed by Changlang (362), Tawang (313), Namsai (229) and Lower Dibang Valley (225).

Altogether, 5,39,733 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 6,607 on Monday, and the positivity rate stands at 7.27 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 3,32,903 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January.

Keeping in view the spurt in coronavirus cases, the state government has imposed a complete lockdown in the Capital Complex Region, Tawang, Namsai, Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri and Lohit districts till May 31.