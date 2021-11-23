Arunachal reports four new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh logged four fresh cases of COVID-19, while eight more patients were discharged from hospitals, improving the recovery count to 54,937, a senior health official said here on Tuesday.

The coronavirus tally rose to 55,251, but the death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no new fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 34 active cases.

Tawang district recorded the highest number of eight active infections, followed by the Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - and West Kameng district (6 each).

A total of 11,96,491 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 0.86 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 13,87,470 people have been inoculated in the state, including 5,608 on Monday.