Arunachal reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Itanagar: Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the toll to 42, while the caseload rose to 15,083 with 85 people testing positive for the infection on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Three succumbed to the infection at a dedicated COVID hospital here on Tuesday and one at a military hospital in West Kameng, Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the 85 fresh cases, 18 were reported from West Kameng, 15 from the Capital Complex region, seven from Tawang and six each from Lohit and Shi-Yomi districts.

Five cases each were recorded in Tirap and East Siang, four each in West Siang, Papumpare and Lower Dibang Valley, two each in Namsai, Lower Subansiri and Longding and one each in Kurung Kumey, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Upper and Lower Siang.

"An Army man and two health care workers are among the new patients," Dr Jampa said.

Barring 14, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 11.38 per cent and the death rate at 0.27 per cent.

One case was detected through True Nat and 84 others through Rapid Antigen tests, Dr Jampa explained.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,674 active cases, while 13,367 have been cured of the disease, with the recovery rate now touching 88.62 per cent.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the maximum number of active cases at 955, followed by West Siang at 89, West Kameng at 82 and East Siang at 64, the SSO said.

As many as 3,24,062 samples were examined for COVID-19 so far, including 2,419 on Tuesday, he added.



