Arunachal reports 444 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Itanagar: At least 444 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 25,820, a senior health department official said on Friday.



The death toll rose to 109 after two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A 54-year-old woman from Tawang had tested positive for the virus infection and was undergoing treatment at Dahung military hospital in West Kameng district. She died at the medical facility due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

She was also suffering from hypertension, the SSO said.

A man, aged 54, from West Kameng had contracted the coronavirus infection and died at the military hospital on Thursday, he said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 114, followed by Tawang (56), Changlang (47), Lohit (32), Namsai (31), West Kameng (28), Lower Subansiri (20), East Siang (19), Lower Dibang Valley (18), East Kameng (12) and Leparada (10).

The remaining new cases were registered in several other districts.

Of the fresh cases, 409 were detected through rapid antigen test, 25 through RT-PCR and 10 through TrueNat method, the official said, adding that 135 new patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,692 active cases.

At least 254 more people were recovered from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 22,019.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 85.28 per cent.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 716, followed by Changlang (455), Tawang (433), Namsai (275), Lower Subansiri (264) and Lower Dibang Valley (238).

Altogether, 5,60,340 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 7,284 on Thursday, and the positivity ratio stands at 6.09 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 3,38,326 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January.

Keeping in view the spurt in coronavirus cases, the government has imposed a complete lockdown in nine districts of the state till May 31.