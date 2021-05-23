Arunachal reports 314 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 314 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 23,867, a senior health department official said on Sunday.



The death toll rose to 95 after three more persons from Lower Siang, Lohit and Tawang districts succumbed to the infection since Friday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The three coronavirus-positive patients died while undergoing treatment in medical facilities, he said.

The capital complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 55, followed by Tawang (41), Namsai (37), Lower Dibang Valley (32), Changlang (23), Upper Subansiri (16), West Kameng (15), Kamle and Lower Subansiri (14 each), Upper Siang (13), Papumpare and Lohit (10 each).

The remaining new cases were reported from several other districts.

At least 295 fresh cases were detected through rapid antigen tests, 13 through RT-PCR and 6 through TrueNat method, the official said, adding that 141 people have developed symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,936 active cases.

At least 291 people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,836.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 87.30 per cent, the official said.

The capital complex region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 645, followed by Changlang (263), Tawang (258), Lower Subansiri (212), Lohit (203) and Lower Dibang Valley (201).

Altogether, 5,30,121 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 4,532 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio stands at 6.9 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 3,29,098 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January.

Keeping in view the spurt in coronavirus cases, the state government has imposed a complete lockdown in the capital complex region, Tawang, Namsai, Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri and Lohit districts till May 31.