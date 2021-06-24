Arunachal reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 33,916

Itanagar: At least 252 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the state to 33,916, a health department official said on Thursday.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of fresh cases at 53, followed by Lohit (23), West Kameng (21), Changlang and Namsai (19 each), Upper Subansiri (15), East Kameng and East Siang (14 each) and Papumpare (10), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The remaining cases were registered in several other districts.

The death toll remained at 160 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the SSO said.

Of the fresh cases, 238 were detected through rapid antigen tests and seven each through RT-PCR and TrueNat methods.

At least 233 patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 31,189, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 91.96 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,567 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the maximum number of active cases at 464, followed by West Kameng (280), Changlang (191), East Siang (176), Namsai (160) and Lohit (143).

Altogether, 7,32,078 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,273 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 4.77 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 5,21,760 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January.