Arunachal Pradesh reports two new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,232 after two more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Thursday.



The coronavirus death toll in the state remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 48 active COVID-19 cases, while 54,904 people have recovered from the disease so far, including four on Wednesday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.41 per cent.

Tawang district has the highest number of active cases at nine, followed by West Kameng and East Siang at eight each and Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, at seven cases.

The state has thus far tested 11,94,893 samples for COVID-19, including 426 on Wednesday, the SSO said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.46 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,70,372 people have been inoculated thus far.