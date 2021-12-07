Arunachal Pradesh reports single COVID-19 case, two recoveries

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported only a single COVID-19 case on Tuesday, taking the virus tally to 55,294, a senior health official said here.



As many as 54,979 people have recuperated from the disease so far in the state, including two on Monday, the official said.

The northeastern state had reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The coronavirus death toll in the frontier state remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state now has 35 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.43 per cent, while the active ratio stood at 0.06 per cent, the SSO said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 14, followed by the Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas (9), Tawang (6) and Lower Dibang Valley (5).

A total of 12,00,058 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state thus far including, 320 on Monday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.31 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 14,24,641 people have been inoculated so far in the state including, 2,877 on Monday.