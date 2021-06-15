Arunachal Pradesh reports 366 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 366 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the northeastern state to 31,648, out of which 28,608 people have recuperated till date, a senior health official said here on Tuesday.



Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,889 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 356 patients were cured of the disease on Monday, Jampa said, adding the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 90.39 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.13 and the positivity rate at 5.74 per cent, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll increased to 151 with six more persons, including a woman succumbing to the infection in the past two days, the official said.

Three persons from the Capital Complex region and one each from Lower Siang, Lohit and Lower Subansiri districts died while undergoing treatment at various health facilities, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported 93 cases, followed by West Kameng (48), Namsai (34), East Siang (26), Lohit (20), Lower Dibang Valley and Changlang with 18 each and Longding with 14 cases.

The other cases were reported from East Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Papumpare, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Tawang, Kra Daadi, Dibang Valley, Pakke Kessang, Anjaw, Leparada, Shi-Yomi, Tirap, West Siang, Siang and Lower Siang districts, the official said.

Of the fresh cases 353 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 3 through RT-PCR and 10 through TrueNat methods, the official said, adding that 120 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 501, followed by Changlang (282), West Kameng (248), Namsai (185), Lohit (169) and Upper Subansiri at 163 cases.

Altogether, 6,79,537 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 6,370 on Monday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 4,27,510 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.