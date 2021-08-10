Arunachal Pradesh reports 302 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 50,372 as 302 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health department official said here on Tuesday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state increased to 246 as four more persons, including a woman, succumbed to the infection in the past two days, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of new cases at 78, followed by Lower Subansiri (35), Papumpare and Tawang at 26 cases each, West Kameng (25), Upper Siang (17), Lower Dibang Valley (13) and East Siang (11).

Fresh cases each were also reported from Kamle, Leparada, Lohit, Shi-Yomi, Anjaw, Upper Subansiri, Namsai, Changlang, West Siang, Dibang Valley, Siang, East Kameng, Lower Siang, Longding, Kurung Kumey and Tirap districts, the SSO said.

Of the fresh cases, 272 were detected through rapid antigen test, 15 through RT-PCR and 15 by TrueNat method, the official said, adding, 132 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,606 active COVID-19 cases, as 47,520 people have been cured of the disease, including 372 patients on Monday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 94.34 per cent while the active percentage stands at 5.17 and the positivity rate at 5.50 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 703, followed by Lower Subansiri (339), Papumpare (229), West Kameng (184), Lohit (147) Tawang (113) and East Siang (110) .

Altogether, 9,81,399 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,483 on Monday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 8,86,518 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.