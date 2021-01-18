Arunachal Pradesh reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,811 on Monday as three more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior official said.



Two new cases were detected from Tawang and one from West Kameng district respectively, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Barring one, all the new cases are asymptomatic, he said, adding that two fresh cases were detected through rapid antigen tests while one was diagnosed through RT-PCR method.

Seven more people recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,697, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has touched 99.32 per cent, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 58 active coronavirus cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said, adding that the fatality ratio in the state is 0.33 per cent and the positivity rate 0.34 per cent.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 25, followed by the Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas at 13, while Tawang and Changlang districts have five cases each.

The state has so far tested 3,87,291 samples, including 170 on Sunday, Dr Jampa added.