Arunachal Pradesh reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 16,367 as 18 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said here on Saturday.

One more person succumbed to the infection on Thursday, pushing the number of fatalities in the northeastern state to 55, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The 80-year-old man died due to septic shock at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu near here. He was suffering from diabetes mellitus with hypertension, the official said.

Of the 18 fresh cases, six were reported from the Capital Complex region, three each from Papumpare and West Kameng and one each from West Siang, Lohit, East Siang, Upper Siang, Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley district respectively, the SSO said.

Sixteen cases were diagnosed through rapid antigen tests and two were detected through True Nat tests.

Barring seven all the patients are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

Thirty-six more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 15,561.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 751 active coronavirus cases, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has climbed to 95.07 per cent, he said.

The positivity and fatality rates stand at 4.93 per cent and 0.33 per cent respectively, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 553, followed by West Kameng (54), Changlang (17) and Lepa Rada (16), the official said.

The state has so far tested 3,63,062 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 794 on Friday, he added.