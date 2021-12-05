Arunachal Pradesh logs two fresh COVID-19 cases, three recoveries

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,288 on Sunday after two more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here.



A total of 54,976 people have recuperated from the disease so far in the northeastern state including, three on Saturday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 32 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh had reported one new COVID-19 case on Saturday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.43 per cent, while the active ratio stood at 0.06 per cent, the SSO said.

West Kameng district and the Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, have the highest number of active cases at 10 each, followed by Tawang (6) and Lower Dibang Valley (4).

A total of 11,99,657 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state thus far including, 255 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.78 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 14,19,684 people have been inoculated so far in the state.