Arunachal Pradesh logs five new COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,458

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported five fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, nine less than the previous day, pushing the virus tally to 64,458, a senior health official said here.

As many as 64,077 people recuperated from the disease thus far in the state, including 12 on Thursday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296, as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, two were reported from the Capital Complex Region and one each from Anjaw, Kamle and Namsai district respectively, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.41 per cent from 99.40 per cent the previous day, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 85 active COVID-19 cases.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 27, followed by Tawang at 14, Lower Subansiri (9) East Siang (6) and five each at Upper Siang and Lohit district respectively, the SSO said.

A total of 12,64,401 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 190 on Thursday Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio further dipped to 2.63 per cent from previous day's record of 3.58 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said over 16,40,380 people have been inoculated with Covid vaccine so far.