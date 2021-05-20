Arunachal Pradesh logs 337 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Itanagar: At least 337 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 22,799, a senior health department official said here on Thursday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 89 with one more person succumbing to the infection on Wednesday, the official said.

The 58-year-old man from Doimukh near here, died at his residence due to cardio-respiratory failure. He was suffering from hypertension and diabetes mellitus, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,585 active COVID-19 cases.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 75, followed by Lower Subansiri (39), Tawang (37), Kamle (28), Upper Subansiri (27), Lohit (22), Namsai (21), West Kameng (19), Changlang (15) and Lower Dibang Valley at 14.

Eight new cases were also reported from East Siang, six from East Kameng, five each from Upper Siang, Tirap, Pakke Kessang and Papumpare, three from West Siang, two from Dibang Valley and one from Kurung Kumey district respectively, the SSO said.

Of the fresh cases, 299 were detected through rapid antigen test, 19 through RT-PCR and 19 through TrueNat method, Jampa said, adding, 154 people have COVID-19 symptoms.

At least 148 more people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 20,125.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 88.27 per cent while the active percentage stands at 11.34 and the positivity rate at 7.47 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 609, followed by Lower Subansiri (223), Changlang (200), Lohit (198), Namsai (188), Tawang (174), Lower Dibang Valley (160), West Kameng (125), East Siang (104) and Upper Subansiri at 103.

Altogether, 5,16,372 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 4,509 on Wednesday, the SSO said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 3,20,635 people have been inoculated so far in the state including 2,38,795 people receiving the first dose and 81,840 the second dose, since the inoculation drive began.