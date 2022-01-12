Arunachal logs 186 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike in Jan

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday registered the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in January this year as 186 people tested positive for the infection, 52 more than the previous day, pushing the northeastern state's caseload to 55,878, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of 86 new cases, followed by 16 each in Tawang and Lower Dibang Valley districts and 15 in Lohit.

A CRPF personnel and a BRO official are among the new patients, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since January 4, with 526 new cases reported since then. The state had registered 134 fresh cases on Tuesday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 535 active cases, while 55,061 patients have been cured of the disease to date, including three on Tuesday, he said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 99.54 per cent.

The state tested over 12.11 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 1,356 on Tuesday, the official said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 13.71 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 16,06,846 people have been inoculated so far.

At least 29,536 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 2,585 senior citizens have received the booster jab so far.