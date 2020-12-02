Arunachal logs 14 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more recoveries

Itanagar: At least 14 more people including five Army personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 16,296, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Single-day recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases as 45 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 15,456, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients stands at 94.84 per cent, the SSO said.

Of the 14 fresh cases, six were reported from West Kameng, three from the Capital Complex region, two each from Papumpare and Lepa Rada and one from Tawang.

Thirteen cases were detected through rapid antigen test and one through TrueNat method, Dr Jampa stated.

Barring two, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 786 active coronavirus cases, while 54 people have succumbed to the infection so far, Dr Jampa stated.

The positivity rate stands at 5.16 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 572, followed by West Kameng at 58 and Lepa Rada at 25.

As many as 3,60,088 samples have been examined in the northeastern state, including 965 on Tuesday.



