Artillery gun 'Sharang' to be inducted into Army by March
Jabalpur (MP): The first batch of 18 indigenously upgraded 'Sharang' artillery guns will be inducted into the Army by March 31 this year, Programme Coordinator (Sharang) Brigadier Jayant Kar said on Tuesday.
He said the gun, upgraded from 130mm to 155mm with a striking range of 39 kilometres, had successfully gone through integrated firing check on different parameters ranging from 0 degree to 45 degrees on Tuesday at the Long Proof Range of Ordnance Factory Khamaria, 16 kilometers from Jabalpur district headquarters.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Protests may continue, CAA will not be withdrawn, says Amit...21 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Pavan Varma questions JDU's alliance with BJP21 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
8 Indian tourists dead in Nepal resort21 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Disclosure of information in NPR voluntary: MoS Home Reddy21 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Amid ongoing protests, RGI says Census data confidential21 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT