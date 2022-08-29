Army personnel missing in boat capsize

Tezpur: An army personnel is reported to be missing when the boat in which he was in capsized in River Brahmaputra in Assam's Sonitpur district, Defence official said here on Monday.



Three army men were rowing a country boat in the river at Solmara area of the district when it suddenly capsized on Sunday evening.

Two of them swam to safety and the third is still missing, the official said.

A search operation has been launched by the National Disaster Response Force, he said.

The missing Army personnel has been identified as Anil Kumar, a clerk with the Gajraj Corps here, he added.

The military field formation of the Indian Army covers the states of Assam and western Arunachal Pradesh.