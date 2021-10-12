Arms licensing case: CBI raids residence of former advisor to J&K L-G

Srinagar: The CBI raided the residence of Baseer Khan, the former advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday in connection with the arms licensing case, officials said.



The agency also conducted searches at 40 locations in other parts of the country, including New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.



Khan, a promoted IAS officer, was relieved of the charge of advisor earlier this month. He was made an advisor in March last year when G C Murmu was the Lt governor and he continued in the post under Murmu's successor Sinha.

