Appoint new 'Chief Economic Astrologer': Chidambaram's dig at Sitharaman
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called the planets to the rescue of the economy after giving up hope in her own skills and that of her economic advisers.
His swipe at Sitharaman came after she had on Tuesday retweeted images unveiled by NASA from its new powerful space telescope.
"We are not surprised that the Finance Minister tweeted pictures of Jupiter, Pluto and Uranus on the day when Inflation printed at 7.01% and unemployment printed at 7.8%," Chidambaram tweeted.
"After giving up hope in her own skills and the skills of her economic advisers, the FM has called the planets to the rescue of the economy," the former finance minister said.
To begin with, she should appoint a new "CEA: Chief Economic Astrologer", Chidambaram added.
The Congress on Wednesday had hit out at Sitharaman, saying she is more interested in Uranus and Pluto than in steering the country's economy towards recovery.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Paramount+ greenlights 'Criminal Minds' revival14 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT
Sri Lanka's Speaker seeks Prez Rajapaksa's resignation; says other...14 July 2022 6:20 AM GMT
Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Depp's win14 July 2022 6:16 AM GMT
SC seeks UP's reply on compliance of stay order related to SP MLA Azam ...14 July 2022 6:14 AM GMT
Aparna Sen, Nandita Das win Icon Awards at London film fest14 July 2022 6:10 AM GMT