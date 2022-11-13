Anyone casting evil eye on India is given befitting reply: Def min

Chandigarh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that safeguarding national interests is the main focus of the BJP-led government and anyone casting an evil eye on India is now given a befitting reply.



"India is no longer weak. We believe in peace," Singh said, adding that a befitting reply is now given if anyone tries to harm us.

Our soldiers have proved this time and again, Singh said referring to the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

He also mentioned about the bravery shown by soldiers during the Galwan Valley standoff in eastern Ladakh.

He also said to get rid of the colonial mindset, the Narendra Modi government has taken a number of initiatives, including a new Indian Navy ensign inspired from Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, abolition of around 1,500 obsolete British-era laws, renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path and installation of a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Haryana is a land rich in culture, bravery, and glorious history that spread our culture's message throughout the nation and the world. He stated that he salutes such a brave land, which is an inspiration of sacrifice and bravery. The statues of great brave sons like Prithviraj Chauhan and Rao Tula Ram teach us to move forward in life.

The Defence Minister said this while addressing the public gathering after unveiling the statue of Prithviraj Chauhan in Kulana village of Jhajjar district on Sunday.

Rajnath Singh saluted the glorious personality of Prithviraj Chauhan and remarked that Haryana's winds are filled with bravery. The great history of Haryana is thought to have served as an example for others both in the country and abroad. He said that in every village of Haryana, remarkable stories of valour and pride of our soldiers can be heard. Our soldiers are protecting the borders of the country. He stated that the feasibility of Sainik School in the Matanhail of district Jhajjar will be examined, and he committed that necessary action will be taken in this regard. He said that Haryana is becoming a partner in the development of the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He stated that India has set a unique identity in the world today and that with the goal of overtaking countries like America and China by 2047, India is on its path to achieving that goal.

Chief Minister Khattar stated that Prithviraj Chauhan has a remarkable history and we all should draw inspiration from his life, bravery, and selflessness and also ensure to spread his message among the youth. Prithviraj Chauhan transformed the social and cultural direction of the nation. The Chief Minister said that it was unfortunate that the distorted form of history was showcased for many years, so the government has announced to build a research institute and memorial in the name of Prithviraj Chauhan in Taraori.