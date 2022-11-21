Anurag Thakur felicitates '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow'

Panaji: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Monday honoured 75 young creative talents participating in various fields of filmmaking at a ceremony here on the second day of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The youngsters were selected as part of the '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow', an initiative started by the IFFI last year to mark the 75 years of India's Independence.

Nearly 1,000 entries were received from across the country for the second edition.

"It was last year that we embarked on this journey, led by the vision of PM Narendra Modi to engage, encourage and explore the potential of our youth by providing them a platform at the IFFI.

"This is the second edition of 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow and we have already made a community of 150 strong individuals connected through their shared love for cinema, creativity and culture," Thakur said at the felicitation ceremony.

The '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' have been chosen based on their excellence in different areas of filmmaking, namely direction, acting, cinematography, editing, scriptwriting, playback singing, music composition, costume-and-makeup, art design and animation, visual effects (VFX), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

The grand jury for the initiative includes Prasoon Joshi, Resul Pookutty, R Balki, Rickey Kej, Mala Dey Banthia, Gautami Tadimalla, Ballu Saluja, Munjal Shroff, Narendra Rahurikar and Ravi K Chandran.

The young film professionals were discovered across 19 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The highest number of the selected participants are from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The youngest candidates are 18-year-olds – Nitish Verma from Haryana and Toufique Mandal from Maharashtra. Both have been selected for their talent in music composition.

The I&B minister said the government is making efforts to generate employment and boost the creative economy of India. "Our government is making an effort to generate employment, boost the 'creative economy', mentor outstanding artists and encourage youngsters just to achieve cinematic excellence.

"The IFFI is your platform to network, explore, collaborate and be inspired along the way. Who knows, some of you will go on to win National Film Awards, Grammys, Oscars and much more?" he said.

Thakur also launched the '53-Hour Challenge' during which the participants will be divided into groups of 15 and will have to produce a short film on their idea of India@100 in the time frame of 53 hours.

In his message, the minister urged young filmmakers to tell stories of aspirational new India.

"My young friends, your selection also strengthens the culture of meritocracy in the country, and this is our effort to encourage, mould and mentor young minds from far-flung corners and provide them with unparalleled opportunities in the realm of media and entertainment," he added.

Day two of the IFFI also marked the beginning of Film Bazaar, the largest South Asian film market. Created and organised by the National Film Development Corporation, the market event was inaugurated by the I&B minister.

The five-day event has been curated as the converging point for film buyers and sellers from all over the world. The focus is on discovering, supporting and showcasing South Asian content and talent in filmmaking, production and distribution.

The Film Bazaar will also facilitate the sale of world content in the South Asian region.