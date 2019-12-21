Anti-CAA protests: 35 arrested for stone-pelting in MP
Jabalpur (MP): At least 35 people have been arrested in connection with Friday's violent protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in Madhya Pradesh, which left 20 police personnel injured, an official said.
Demonstrations against the law were held across the state on Friday, with protesters pelting stones at police in some places. Police used baton charge to disperse the protesters.
Curfew was imposed in parts of Jabalpur city, while internet was suspended for six hours in the capital city of Bhopal.
Police have arrested 35 people for stone-pelting, which left 20 police personnel injured, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said on Saturday.
Curfew has been imposed in Gohalpur and Hanumantal police station areas and some parts of Kotwali and Adharta in the city, he said, adding that the situation in all these places is being reviewed.
According to the Citizenship Amendment Act, non-Muslim refugees, who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be granted Indian citizenship.
Protests against the law, which critics allege discriminates on the basis of religion, have rapidly spread across the country.
Over the last few days, protesters have fought pitched battles with police in most major cities of the country, including the national capital of Delhi, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders.
