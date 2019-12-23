Anti-CAA protest: Muzaffarnagar admin forms special cell to probe cases of violence
Muzaffarnagar: The district administration has constituted a special investigation cell to probe cases of violence during the protests against the amended citizenship law here, police said on Monday.
The cell will comprise 18 police personnel, including 13 inspectors.
Superintendent of Police (Crime) R B Chaurasia said the special cell has started investigating 24 cases registered in connection with the violence on December 20.
The cases are registered against 262 people of whom 48 have been arrested, he said.
Police personnel are deployed in adequate numbers to thwart any untoward incident, Chaurasia said.
In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people died and 263 police personnel were injured during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Restrictions on mobile internet services is still in place in the state.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JMM-Cong poised for win in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren says...23 Dec 2019 12:30 PM GMT
J'khand verdict in favour of citizens amid CAA/NRC stir:...23 Dec 2019 12:17 PM GMT
J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal23 Dec 2019 11:49 AM GMT
Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru23 Dec 2019 11:34 AM GMT
JMM-Congress Set To Win Jharkhand, Raghubar Das Concedes...23 Dec 2019 11:15 AM GMT