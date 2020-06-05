Another Gujarat Congress MLA resigns ahead of RS polls
Ahmedabad: Ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat on June 19, Congress MLA Brijesh Merja on Friday resigned from the assembly membership.
The Assembly secretariat confirmed that Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has accepted the resignation of Merja, who was elected from the Morbi seat.
He has become the third Congress legislator to quit in the last three days.
Before quitting as a legislator, Merja also resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.
Two other Congress MLAs, Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary, resigned on Wednesday evening, Trivedi had said on Thursday.
Merja is the eight Congress MLA to quit the assembly membership since March.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
SC asks pvt hospitals if they are ready to charge Covid-19...5 Jun 2020 8:27 AM GMT
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,26,770 with record spike of ...5 Jun 2020 7:30 AM GMT
Maha: Elderly man commits suicide over fear of COVID-195 Jun 2020 7:17 AM GMT
Nine people killed in SUV-container truck collision on...5 Jun 2020 7:15 AM GMT
68 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan5 Jun 2020 7:12 AM GMT