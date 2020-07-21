Another COVID-19 patient dies in Himachal Pradesh; toll rises to 11

Shimla: The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh increased to 11 after a 75-year-old patient died in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.



The patient, a woman, from Sarkaghat tehsil's Dagoh village in Mandi district died around 3:30 am at the Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri Government Medical College and Hospital (SLBSGMCH), Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Jeeva Nand Chauhan said.

She was also suffering from renal failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome, he said, adding that the woman was admitted to the SLBSMCH in Mandi on July 16.

With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has risen to 11.

The deaths include that of a 70-year-old Delhi woman who had been staying at a factory's guest house at Baddi in Solan district since March 15. She tested positive and died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2.

Initially the state health department showed her death in its record but later it stopped doing so stating that as per protocol, her death should be included in Chandigarh where she had tested positive.

On the contrary, Chandigarh authorities said her death should be included in the record of Himachal Pradesh from where she had been referred.

The state's infection tally now stands to 1,564. While 1,062 people have recovered and 15 have migrated out of the state till now. The state currently has 474 active cases, the officials said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 196, followed by 49 in Sirmaur, 48 in Kangra, 47 in Shimla, 39 in Una, 23 in Chamba, 19 in Bilaspur, 17 in Kinnaur, 14 in Kullu, 11 in Mandi and 11 in Hamirpur.