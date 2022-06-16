Another case against Nupur Sharma
Aurangabad (Maha): Maharashtra's Beed police have registered a case against suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, an official said on Thursday.
Sharma is already facing similar cases in Mumbai, Thane and some other places in Maharashtra.
An advocate, Sayyed Azim, had complained to the Beed police, alleging that Sharma's remarks made during a TV debate hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims, the official said.
Based on the complaint, the Beed city police on Wednesday registered a case against Sharma under Indian Penal Code Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), the official said.
The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet during a TV debate which led to an outrage.
