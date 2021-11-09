Andhra, Odisha CMs agree to resolve contentious issues

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Tuesday decided to work closely on resolving various inter-state issues, including tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation.



Chief Ministers of the two states, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik, issued a joint statement to this effect at the end of their two-hour-long meeting in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening.

The Chief Ministers discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly in the field of water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism.

Terming the meeting as "very cordial and fruitful", the Chief Ministers said they decided to work closely on resolving the contentious Kotia border villages issue, construction of Neradi barrage on river Vamsadhara, Janjhavati reservoir, release of water from Bahuda river, the Polavaram multipurpose project and issuing of mutual no-objection certificate for Balimela and Upper Sileru power projects.

Both states also resolved to extend support for tackling the left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation, the statement said.

The two neighbouring states resolved to "continue the legacy of mutual cooperation and, in the true spirit of federalism, discuss issues."

"The Chief Ministers have decided that Chief Secretaries of both states will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find a solution that is in the best interest of the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh," the joint statement released here said.

The two states would also work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in B R Ambedkar University (at Srikakulam) and Berhampur University respectively.

Besides, language teachers would be appointed in schools in border districts of the two states, textbooks supplied and language examination conducted to "promote brotherhood", the joint statement added.