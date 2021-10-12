Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,634, a health department official said on Tuesday.



The new case was detected during testing of passengers at the Veer Savarkar Airport here, he said.

The archipelago now has 10 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district of which the capital Port Blair is also a part. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, the official said.

One more person recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,495.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The administration has so far tested 5,70,492 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.34 per cent.

A total of 4,57,965 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far in the union territory, of which 2,91,469 beneficiaries have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,66,496 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added.