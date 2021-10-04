Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,623, a health department official said on Monday.

The new case was detected during testing of passengers at the Veer Savarkar Airport here, he said.

The Archipelago now has nine active COVID-19 cases, while 7,485 people have recovered from the disease, including one person on Sunday, he said.

All the nine COVID-19 patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The administration has so far tested 5,57,749 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.37 per cent.

A total of 4,43,290 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, of which 2,89,916 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,53,374 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official said.