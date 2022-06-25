Andaman and Nicobar reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 10,119
Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported five fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the Union territory to 10,119, a health department official said on Saturday.
The archipelago now has 33 active cases, he said.
Seven more persons recovered from the disease since Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,957.
The coronavirus death toll remained at 129.
The Union territory had reported six COVID-19 cases on Friday.
