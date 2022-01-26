Amid Covid surge, Republic Day celebrated across India

New Delhi: The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated across the country on Wednesday, albeit scaled down in view of several curbs imposed by different states to reign in the third wave of Covid infections in the country.



Governors and chief ministers extended their greetings to the people the occasion, called upon them to reaffirm the pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution, and made several announcements and promises for the welfare of the public.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pledged to eliminate unemployment in his state in the next two years while his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren announced that below poverty line families will get a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre for up to 10 litres of petrol per month from Wednesday itself.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said a scheme will be launched to provide financial aid to the first two daughters of labourers for their education and employment. He also promised a five-day week working system for state staffers and a hike in the state government's contribution to the Contributory Pension Scheme from 10 per cent to 14 per cent. Because of the surge in Covid cases, celebrations had to be whittled down by many aspects.

The main Republic Day celebration in Odisha was sans public participation, Puducherry decided there would be no 'at home reception' at the Raj Nivas, while in Tamil Nadu, the Parade on Marina Beachfront lasted 28 minutes.

The observance of the day, when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, was, however, not without any gaffe.

Kerala Minister Ahamed Devarkovil at Kasaragod unfurled the Tricolour upside down, triggering a row with the BJP accusing him of disrespecting the national flag and demanding his resignation.

Later, the minister told reporters that there was no lapse on his side as he had just hoisted the flag when the officials handed him the rope. He said officials have been asked to conduct an inquiry and stringent steps would be taken against those responsible for the lapse.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the national flag was hoisted atop the historic Clock tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, 30 years after veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi did it for the first time. Social activists Sajid Yousuf Shah and Sahil Bashir Bhat along with dozens of supporters organized the flag hoisting ceremony.

In his speech at the celebrations held at MA Stadium, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha slammed those inciting the people by spreading "rumours" about "imaginary issues" like demographic changes in the union territory and said land reservation has been done on the pattern of mountainous states. Braving inclement weather, contingents of police and paramilitary forces took part in the event held amid tight security arrangements. A cultural programme was held after the parade.

Internet services on mobile devices were suspended in Kashmir as a precautionary measure, officials said. However, mobile phone services and internet on fixed lines remained unaffected.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said his government has laid the foundation for the state to become one of the top 10 states in India in the next 10 years.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, unfurling the Tricolour at Indore, stressed eradicating alcoholism from the society but stressed that total prohibition cannot be achieved by any government just by banning liquor sale.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, in his address to the state after inspecting the ceremonial parade at the Campal Ground in Panaji, made a veiled reference to the Emergency saying the period between 1975-77 was the darkest days" in India's democracy.

Maharashtra Governor complimented his state for the "remarkable work in last two years" as he mentioned a leadership award won by the state which was given at the UN Climate Change Conference and the Electric Vehicles policy.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag at the Marina Beach front in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin as the state government showcased a tableau rejected by a central panel proposed for the grand event in the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday joined the country in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day with a large number of school children and security personnel taking out an impressive parade in the state capital to mark the day.

Unfurling the Tricolour at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters during the Independence movement, saying they envisioned the country free from the maladies of illiteracy, unemployment and inequality.