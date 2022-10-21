All is not well for BJP in Gujarat: Congress

new delhi: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his long visits to poll-bound Gujarat, the Congress on Friday said that frequent visits of the PM indicates that all is not well for the BJP in his home state. The Congress also suggested the ruling party to open a camp office in the state.



Congress' in-charge for Gujarat affairs Raghu Sharma on Friday claimed that there is a lot of anger against the BJP in the state, and called the ruling party "anti-tribal."

"The party's stance towards tribals was evident from the recent attacks on Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel which was allegedly done at the behest of Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil," he said.

Sharma also accused new entrants, Aam Aadmi Party and AIMIM, as "B-teams" of the BJP, as they were aiding the saffron party in elections across the country, including in Gujarat. He took a dig at Union Home minister Amit Shah saying that he is always seen in Gujarat these days, which is indicative of the rising unrest among local people in the state that would be reflected in the upcoming assembly elections.

"Going by the frequent long visits of the prime minister and the home minister to Gujarat, it is evident that all is not well with the BJP in their home state. To me, the prime minister should open up his camp office in Gujarat, as he is spending many days there and is not focussing on governance in the country," he said.

There is a misconception that the Congress is nowhere in Gujarat, but such people are highly mistaken as the Congress will storm to power in the elections and will win 125 seats in upcoming polls and form its own government, he claimed.

"There is a lot of anger among the people, especially tribals, against the ruling BJP in the state. The Congress is very much in the reckoning to form its next government in Gujarat," he said.

Sharma also pointed out that the Congress will release its first list of candidates for assembly polls by the end of the month.