Akhilesh Yadav mocks BJP's 'double-engine' govt

Jaunpur (UP): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the double-engine government of the BJP has failed with its engines colliding against each other, accusing it of disappointing farmers and the jobless youth in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the BJP government at the Centre withdrew the three contentious farm laws only because of the upcoming assembly elections.

The anger of the public was visible. The farmers would have stood against them in the elections, and for this reason, the farm laws were withdrawn," he told reporters in Jaunpur, where he resumed his rath yatra poll campaign.

Mocking the BJP's constant claim that the state benefited because the same party led the governments in UP and at the Centre, he said, This double-engine government has completely failed. These double engines are colliding with each other.

He said the farmers will not forget the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which four farmers were crushed to death by an SUV.

Weren't the person driving the jeep and people sitting with him BJP workers, he said, referring to the allegations against the ruling party.

Will women forget the Hathras incident, he added, alluding to a rape-and-murder case.

Yadav said the government had failed to live up to its promise ahead of the earlier elections to double farm incomes.

"The first promise made by the BJP in the `sankalp patra' was to double the income of farmers. Today, the income of most people has halved, while inflation has doubled. How will prosperity come? he said.

The opposition leader said had the farmers not worked on their fields during the Covid pandemic, the economy would have crumbled.