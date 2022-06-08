'Air tickets refund only if bought from authorised agents'

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed its officials, entitled for air travel, to purchase tickets or to avail leave travel concession only from authorised agents in order to claim fare relaxation or reimbursement, a government order said. The instructions come after the Centre's disinvestment in Air India.

Officials said that now, air travel on government account, including LTC - both domestic and international- can be made by private airlines but the tickets have to be purchased from authorised vendors only. "In all cases where a government servant travels by air on government account, both domestic and international & where government bears cost of air passage, tickets shall be purchased from DTTDC (Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation).