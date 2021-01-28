Air connectivity from north Chhattisgarh to all over the country strengthened

Raipur: 72 seater aircraft will now be able to land at Bilasa Bai Kewtin Airport in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur too. On the initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the airport of Bilaspur has been upgraded to 3C category. The 2C license of Bilaspur Airport has been upgraded by the Director General Office of the Civil Aviation Department, Government of India and a 3C category license has been issued.

As a result of upgradation to 3C category license, now 72-seater aircrafts will also be able to land at the Bilaspur airport in Chakarbhatha. Earlier, only 40-seater aircraft could land here due to its prior 2C category license. With the operation of 72 seater aircraft, the people of entire North Chhattisgarh including Bilaspur will get great facilities and their air connectivity with the whole country will get strengthened. The Government of Chhattisgarh took this initiative keeping in view the public sentiment of Bilaspur and has got its approval from the Civil Aviation Department of the Government of India.

The operation of 72 seater aircraft from Bilaspur Airport will benefit the officers and employees working in industrial and mining units located at Bilaspur, Korba, Raigarh, Surguja, Chirmiri, Surajpur, Balrampur, Korea, while it will also promote trade and tourism in the region. Along with this, access to medical facilities present in the metros will become easier for this entire region.