Ahead of R-Day, Punjab police thwarts possible terror attack

Chandigarh: Thwarting a possible terrorist attack around the Republic Day, the Punjab Police have recovered 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) with two 40 mm compatible grenades, 3.79 Kg RDX, nine electrical detonators, and two sets of timer devices for IEDs from Gurdaspur, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Border Range Mohinish Chawla on Friday.

As per the information, UBGL is a short-range grenade launching area weapon with an effective range of 150 meters and It could be detrimental to the VVIP security as well.

The recovery was made on the disclosure of Malkeet Singh, a resident of village Gazikot in Gurdaspur, who was arrested by the Gurdaspur Police on Thursday, based on secret information. The police have also booked co-conspirators of Malkeet, identified as Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukh Ghuman, Tharanjot Singh alias Thanna and Sukhmeetpal Singh alias Sukh Bikhariwal; all residents of Gurdaspur, besides, Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode and fugitive gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla. IG Mohinish Chawla said that investigations hitherto in this case has revealed that the arrested accused Malkeet was in direct contact with Sukh Ghuman, who had further conspired with ISYF chief Lakhbir Rode, an individual designated terrorist under UA (P) Act and fugitive gangster Arsh Dalla, native of Moga and now based in Canada. The consignment of explosives were sent by Lakhbir Rode from Pakistan, he added.

SSP Gurdaspur Nanak Singh said that the role of Malkeet Singh in retrieval and delivery of fire arms/explosive consignments intended for recently busted ISYF terror module busted by SBS Nagar Police, was revealed during investigation therein. He said that the FIR No. 11 dated January 20, 2022 under sections 17 and 18 of UA(P) Act, sections 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, section 120B of IPC and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been registered at Dinanagar Police Station. "Investigations are on to identify remaining members of the busted terrorist modules, recover the remaining terrorist hardware received by them and unravel the entire conspiracy, hatched by ISI of Pakistan and Lakhbir Rode," he added.