Adityanath govt's report card full of lies: Oppn

Lucknow: Poverty, unemployment and inflation have soared in the four-and-half-year rule of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the report card released by the government highlighting its achievements is all gas and full of lies, the opposition parties charged on Sunday.



The Samajwadi Party said, "The-16 page booklet published by the BJP government is 16 aane (hundred per cent) lies."

The Bahujan Samaj Party said the advertisement of transformation of four-and-half years is "all gas and far

from reality".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released the report card of his rule of four-and-half years and said Uttar Pradesh remained riot-free since 2017 while governance saw a complete transformation from the past with welfare schemes now reaching the deserving and the state emerging as number two in the ease of doing business.

The BJP government has fulfilled every promise mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017, he said and voiced confidence that the party's tally will cross 350 seats in the 403-member House in the 2022 assembly polls.

Dismissing the claims as "rhetoric", SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "Six months are left for this government, which has committed atrocities on farmers, poor, women and the youth through unemployment, inflation, hatred and slump in business."

"Do not want a government whose truth is 'thug ka saath, thug ka vikas, thug ka vishwas, thug ka prayaas'," he said, taking a swipe at the BJP dispensation.

Yadav said, "The 16-page booklet published by the BJP government is 16 aane (hundred per cent) lies. It seems that the BJP government in UP has published the textbook of 'international training centre for lies'. But the BJP's 'jhoot ke doot' (messenger of lies) will only be able to run them in online classes as they are unable to go to the masses."

BSP chief Mayawati said, "The advertisement of transformation of four-and-half years is all gas and far from reality....there has been increase in poverty, unemployment and inflation, and the bad condition of the public is known to everyone."

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said the Adityanath rule has been full of lies and deceit.

"UP has become number one in corruption, crime and in problems faced by the farmers. The BJP government is organising events as a desperate move to save itself ahead of the 2022 assembly polls," Singh said.

Attacking the BJP government, Rashtriya Kisan Manch president Shekhar Dixit said, "Four years ago, a promise was made that the sugarcane price will be paid to the farmers in 14 days. But this was conveniently forgotten, and till date, no statement from the government came on this. Corruption is rampant at the wheat and paddy purchase centres in the state."