Additional 9.6 crore precaution doses administered during campaign: Govt

New Delhi: As the Covid vaccine Amrit Mahotsav campaign entered its 42nd day on Friday, a total of 14.7 crore precaution doses have been administered so far. This includes an additional 9.6 crore precaution doses which were administered during the campaign, the Union Health Ministry said.



Further, the average daily doses administered has increased to 27.77 lakh doses from 11.4 lakh doses per day (of 15 days) prior to the launch of campaign. The average daily dose for precaution dose has crossed 22 lakh.

Under the campaign which was launched on July 15, over 8,86,585 special vaccination camps have been organised so far by all the states and Union territories. This includes camps at railway stations (4,052), bus stations (8,776), airports (367), schools and colleges (1,11,700), on the way to religious places (4,654) and camps at other places (7,57,036), the statement said. Special vaccination camps have been organized on the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu & Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all states and Union territories of North India) as well as major melas and congregations. Massive countrywide awareness campaigns have enhanced the mass awareness regarding the precaution dose, the statement said.

With more than 211 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses administered, India has crossed a significant milestone in the national countrywide vaccination programme, the ministry said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed it as "collective will of the country under the decisive and progressive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, which was demonstrated through Jan Bhagidari", the ministry said in a statement.

Under the campaign, free precaution doses at all government Covid vaccination centres for people aged 18 years and above for 75 days (from July 15 to September 30) are being provided. In another significant step, with the recommendation of NTAGI, Corbevax has been included as a heterologous precaution dose in the National COVID-19 Vaccination programme, which can be take after second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield. Vaccine availability has been ensured for all states and Union territories during the campaign.

States and Union territories have supplemented the efforts of the central government to implement 'Covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' as 'Jan Abhiyaan' with massive mass mobilisation, through a camp approach, the statement said.

"Mandaviya has been closely reviewing the progress of the special campaign. Several meetings with states and Union territories and other stakeholders have also been carried out under the leadership of the central government has also advised states and Union territories to avoid expiry of vaccines through elaborate planning and constant monitoring of processes," the statement said.